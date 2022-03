Liga de Quito entered the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana this Wednesday, after beating Mushuc Runa in the Ecuadorian key, with a global score of 3-1, thanks to the 2-0 win in the first leg played last week last and the tonight's 1-1 draw.

Alexander Alvarado scored at minute 27 for Liga de Quito and Uruguayan attacker Mauricio Alonso equalized for Mushuc Runa, at 63.