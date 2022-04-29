The first half of the game was not exciting at all, there was no action from either of the teams. They both went into the locker room disappointed after their poor performance in the first half. To compensate the second half got better.

Alexander Alvarado opened the score only a few minutes into the second half. Defensa y Justicia wanted the revenge so bad they got it until the 82nd minute to equalize the score. Alvarado wouldn’t permit that so he put his team to an advantage, again.



The game came to an end 2-1 for LDU Quito after Alexander Alvarado’s great performance and double.