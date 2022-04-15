The first game of group A of the Copa Sudamericana was disputed in Argentina between Lanus and Barcelona at the Fortaleza. The initial minutes of the game were normal, with both teams wanting to take the points.

For the first goal, Lanus forced the ball over the line in a duel between getting the ball into the net and getting the ball out of the area. Sadly, Barcelona’s defense wasn’t able to get the ball as far away as possible and the Argentinians took the opportunity and were in lead after that intervention.

The score went 2-0 ahead for the locals, it was an instant response from the Ecuadorians to keep the hopes alive for Barcelona as they marked a beautiful corner goal. Lanus didn’t want to risk anything and scored one more to secure their three points.

It was an exciting clash between the rivals, there were break injuries, yellow cards, and amazing strikes.