Junior was stronger in Barranquilla and defeated La Equidad 3-1 to gain the access to the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage. It's the second Colombian team joining this round after Independiente Medellin has won its rights yesterday.

Colombian international Miguel Borja opened the score at the 5th minute. The striker took advantage of an accurate cross by fellow teammate Freddy Hinestroza and put the 1-0 at home in front of more than 45.000 espectators.

La Equidad would tied it up rapidly. At 18th, Francisco Chaverra found the ball in the perfect place after a short deflection of a cross. The midfielder shot a powerful left-footer and overcame the goalkeeper's defenses to stablish the 1-1, sending the final decision to the penalty shoot-out.

However, Junior would score again at 36th through a suddenness by Luis Gonzalez, who put the ball over the goalkeeper's body after a cross by Hinestroza and secure the 2-1 that was sending his team to the next phase.

Finally, Junior ended up scoring one last time after Yesus Cabrera transformed a penalty in goal at 80th to finish the job for the locals.