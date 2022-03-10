Hermanos Colmenarez debuted in international competitions with a key 2-0 win in Barinas against Deportivo La Guaira. The locals are playing his first ever Copa Sudamericana after being founded in 2005 under the name Madeira Club Lara.

The game was pretty even but Colmenarez was more precise regarding key moments in the match and took a victory that puts them into promising scenario for what is to come.

The first goal of the match came at the end of the first half after a wonderful back pass by Colombian Camilo Zapata to Cesar Magallán, who found himself in front of the goalkeeper to set the first ever Hermanos Colmenarez's strike in the history of the club in CONMEBOL tournaments.

The second one was made by Colombian striker Wilmar González Aguinaga, who joined the attack on the right side of the box and hit an accurate left-footer right to the far post. Nothing could be done by keeper Carlos Olses.

La Guaira see how its three-game winning streak vanishes after this loss. On the other hand, Hermanos Colmenarez cut another 3-game run, but this one is without wins, after one tie and two loses in Liga FUTVE.