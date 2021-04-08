Feliciano Brizuela Gets One Back For Guaireña April 9, 2021 00:56 0:39 min Feliciano Brizuela scores to get one back for Guaireña to decrease the lead for River Plate Asuncion at 3-1. Highlights Copa Sudamericana River Plate Asuncion Guairena -Latest Videos 0:39 min Feliciano Brizuela Gets One Back For Guaireña 0:51 min Godoy Scores Chip To Make It 3-0 To River Plate 0:44 min Gonzalez Doubles Lead For River Plate Asuncion 0:40 min Zeballos Scores For River Plate Over Guaireña 11:36 min Lyon Need Penalties To Advance Past Red Star 1:11 min Roye Free Kick Levels Red Star With Lyon 0:44 min Ba Cuts Lyon Lead Over Red Star 10:22 min Yeni Malatyaspor Hold Fenerbahce To A Draw 0:54 min Depay Doubles Lyon Lead Over Red Star 0:49 min Paqueta Scores Lyon Opener Against Red Star