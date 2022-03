Ñublense and Union La Calera sealed a 0-0 draw in a duel between Chilean teams played this Tuesday in the city of Chillán, for the first leg of the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana 2022.

Only five minutes from the end of the first stage, the Ecuadorian referee Luis Quiroz charged a penalty in favor of the home team that was missed by Alexander Aravena.

With this open result, everything will be defined in the second leg, where both will look for qualification for the next phase.