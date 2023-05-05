Defensa y Justicia defeated Peñarol 4-1 at home during Matchday 4 of the Copa Sudamericana. For Defensa y Justicia, the goals were scored by Agustín Sant'Anna (39', 46'), Nicolás Fernández (70'), and Gastón Togni (80'). For Peñarol, the goal was scored by Sebastián Rodríguez (58').

After this result, Defensa y Justicia moved up to second place in Group F with six points, one behind the leader Millonarios de Bogotá in a table where América Mineiro ranks third with four points and Peñarol remains at the bottom with zero points.