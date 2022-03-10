Independiente Medellin took the win in the first leg of 2022 Copa Sudamericana's Phase 1 against America de Cali for 2-1.

The score was opened by a flawless left-footer from DIM's Vladimir Hernández at the second minute of the first half's stoppage time after a poor rebound left in the edge of the box in front of the goal.

However, Adrian Ramos leveled the match for America de Cali after a perfect cross from the right wing by substitute Joider Micolta. Ramos anticipated DIM's defenders and sealed the tie at 48th.

Less than ten minutes later, Andrés Cadavid put his team ahead once again with a free-kick shot that went right through the wall, making goalkeeper Joel Graterol's efforts insignificant.

At 78th, Argentine striker Luciano Pons took a penalty down to the right post that was stopped by GrateroI.

With this win, Independiente Medellin is still taking part of a bizarre streak, alternating wins and loses for 11 games in a row (they loss three days ago against Atletico Nacional for a league match).