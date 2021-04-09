Aucas Convince In Win Over Guayaquil City April 9, 2021 02:12 8:21 min Aucas get a convincing 3-0 win over Guayaquil City to advance to the group stages of the Copa Sudamericana. Highlights Copa Sudamericana Aucas Guayaquil City -Latest Videos 0:53 min Carrasco Scores Opener For Palestino Over Cobresal 12:02 min River Plate Asuncion Smash Guaireña To Advance 0:51 min Jose Verdun Gets Consolation Goal For Guaireña 0:49 min Caballero Gets Another Goal For River Plate 0:39 min Feliciano Brizuela Gets One Back For Guaireña 0:51 min Godoy Scores Chip To Make It 3-0 To River Plate 0:44 min Gonzalez Doubles Lead For River Plate Asuncion 0:40 min Zeballos Scores For River Plate Over Guaireña 11:36 min Lyon Need Penalties To Advance Past Red Star 1:11 min Roye Free Kick Levels Red Star With Lyon