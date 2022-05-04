9 de Octubre faced Independiente Medellin tonight. They are currently in the last place in Group E. The game was balanced between these two teams as the first 30 minutes of the game went back and forth with neither one of them being able to score. In the 32nd minute, 9 de Octubre opened the score in their home stadium.

Not long after the locals equalized.

The intense game continued as both teams continued this duel. 9 de Octubre scored in the 57th minute to go in advantage.

Medellin responded again with the equalizer in the 65th minute.

In the end, the locals received a penalty due to a foul, which Alfredo Stephens put into the back of the net.