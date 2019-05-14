Español
Copa Sudamericana

Copa Sudamericana 2019 Second Phase Draw

The path to the Copa Sudamericana final has been drawn, with a number of big sides joining the competition as the third-place finishers from the Libertadores Group Stage are added to those who have come through First Phase qualifying.

The draw for the Second Phase of the 2019 Copa Sudamericana took place Monday in Paraguay, with a matchup between Atletico Nacional and Fluminense highlighting the Round of 32.

The winner of that match will face another big test in the Round of 16 as they are bracketed with the winner of Penarol and Deportivo Cali. See the full draw below.

 

Full 2019 Copa Sudamericana Second Phase Draw:

La Equidad (COL) - Deportivo Santaní (PAR)

Independiente Valle (ECU) - Universidad Católica (CHI)

Fluminense (BRA) - Atlético Nacional (COL)

Unión Española (CHI) - Sporting Cristal (PER)

Argentinos Juniors (ARG) - Deportes Tolima (COL)

Montevideo Wanderers (URU) - Atlético Cerro (URU)

Universidad Católica (ECU) - Melgar (PER)

Unión La Calera (CHI) - Atlético Mineiro (BRA)

Sol de América (PAR) - Botafogo (BRA)

Rionegro Águilas Doradas (COL) - Independiente (ARG)

Corinthians (BRA) - Deportivo Lara (VEN)

River Plate (URU) - Colón (ARG)

Zulia (VEN) - Palestino (CHI)

Deportivo Cali (COL) - Peñarol (URU)

Liverpool (URU) - Caracas (VEN)

Royal Pari (BOL) - Macará (ECU)

