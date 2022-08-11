A sensational second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals between Talleres de Cordoba and Velez Sarsfield.

Lucas Pratto scored the first goal for Velez in the 4th minute, but it didn't count.

The score after the first 45 minutes was 0-0.

⭐⚽🇦🇷 Another goal from Julián Fernández sealed @Velez' spot in the CONMEBOL #Libertadores Semifinals! pic.twitter.com/cIlgBUwfT2 — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) August 11, 2022

Velez opened the score in the 79th minute with a goal from Julian Fernandez.

Velez won 1-0 and are in the semifinals.