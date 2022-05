Uruguay versus Argentina, Nacional played Velez Sarsfield looking to move up places.

Nacional went ahead with the first goal landing in the 21st minute of the game. Velez equalized the game seconds before entering the locker room.

Velez got ahead 15 minutes after initiating the second half of the game.

The locals received a penalty in the 89th minute which they scored and equalized the game.

Maximo Perrone scored a last-minute banger to win the game!