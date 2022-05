Vélez Sarsfield beat Estudiantes de La Plata 4-0 and qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. The blue V ended up in second place of Group C with eight points, five less than Estudiantes, who stayed in the lead.

For its part, Nacional de Uruguay will play the round of 16 of the South American Cup, after finishing in third place and eliminating Red Bull Bragantino.