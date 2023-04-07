During the Copa Libertadores Group Stage match, Boca Juniors player Bruno Valdez received a straight red card in the 40th minute for stopping a Monagas attack while being the last man on defense. The incident had the potential to significantly impact the game's outcome as Monagas was dominating the match, while the Argentine powerhouse struggled more than anticipated. In the end, Boca Juniors managed to hold on for a goalless draw, with Monagas leading in nearly every offensive and defensive category.