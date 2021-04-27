After the electric start to the 2021 group stage last week, the Copa Libertadores fun continues on Tuesday, live and exclusively on beIN SPORTS.

Reigning champions Palmeiras, along with five other previous winners of South America's elite club competition, will all be in action across the network.

But wait, there's more!

Our free, 24/7 sports channel beIN XTRA, will be airing back-to-back Copa Sudamericana games, kicking off at 6:15pm ET with Bahía hosting Guabira.

COPA LIBERTADORES 🌎

Flamengo (BRA) vs. Unión La Calera (CHI) | 6:15PM ET/3:15PM PT | beIN SPORTS

LDU Quito (ECU) vs. Vélez Sarsfield (ARG) | 6:15PM ET/3:15PM PT | beIN SPORTS en Español

Atlético Mineiro (BRA) vs. América de Cali (COL) | 6:15PM ET/3:15PM PT | beIN CONNECT 5

Internacional (BRA) vs. Deportivo Táchira (VEN) | 6:15PM ET/3:15PM PT | beIN CONNECT 5

Palmeiras (BRA) vs. Independiente del Valle (ECU) | 6:15PM ET/3:15PM PT | beIN SPORTS en Español

Boca Juniors (ARG) vs. Santos (BRA) | 6:15PM ET/3:15PM PT | beIN SPORTS

COPA SUDAMERICANA 🌎

Bahía (BRA) vs. Guabira (BOL) | 6:15PM ET/3:15PM PT | beIN XTRA

Arsenal (ARG) vs. Ceara (BOL) | 8:30PM ET/5:30PM PT | beIN XTRA