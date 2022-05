An intense game between Tolima and America Mineiro.

The visitors opened the score in the 7th minute with a goal from Marlon Matheus.

In the 26th minute, they were awarded a penalty and scored to make it 2-0.

Tolima didn’t back down and in 3 minutes they managed to equalize the score, minutes before the break.

The game ended in a 2-2 with an action-less second half.