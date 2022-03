The Strongest advance to the Group Stage of the Copa Libertadores, after beating U. Católica 2-1, at the Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz.

The Bolivians took the lead with a goal from Enrique Triverio as soon as the game started, but Ismael Díaz quickly equalized for the Ecuadorian team.

At 84', Rodrigo Amaral scored to become the idol of the night and get the spot for The Strongest.