Everyone knows the difficulties of playing in the 3,650 meter high Bolivian capital La Paz. The Strongest were sure to use that opportunity to their advantage tonight when they beat Plaza Colonia 3-0 with a brace from Argentine striker Martin Prost.

Plaza Colonia's two-goal lead secured in the first leg in Montevideo came under attack after a two-goal-in-four-minute moment created by the locals. Uruguayan Rodrigo Amaral opened the scoring after a great shot from outside the box in the 2nd minute of action, while four minutes later it was Martin Prost who put the ball into the back of Nicolás Guirin's goal to seal the tie.

In the second half, The Strongest found the qualifying goal after a ball fumbled by the visitors' goalkeeper that Prost took advantage of again to secure the brace. Plaza Colonia's efforts to even the game were not enough and the Bolivian side gained access to Phase 3. Its next rival will be decided tomorrow between Universidad Católica from Ecuador and Bolivar.