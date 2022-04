Talleres de Cordoba suffered more than they should have to beat Sporting Cristal at Kempes. They had several goal situations that were wasted or that goalkeeper Duarte saved. Caixinha's team maintained their voracity and obtained their prize at 20' of the second half with a Matías Esquivel 's goal.

With this win, Talleres tie with Flamengo at the top of Group H, with six points, and hope that the Mengao beat Universidad Católica this Thursday to pave their way to qualifying for the round of 16.