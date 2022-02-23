Ecuadorian midfielder Santiago Zamora was unexpectedly hit by a ball shot by his fellow teammate Gregori Anangono. The right-back tried to make a long shot looking for his striker, but Zamora inadvertendly got in the way of the ball and suffered the consequences.

After a couple of minutes being healed by the medical staff, he tried to keep going but unfortunately had to leave the pitch dazzed and confused. William Cevallos took his place on the field in the partial 1-1 draw between his Universidad Catolica and Bolivar played in La Paz