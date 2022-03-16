The 4-time Copa Libertadores champions Estudiantes de La Plata has become the 30st qualified team for the 2022 edition after beating Everton 1-0 at home in the second leg of the third playoff phase. It will be the 6th Argentine side on the group stage.

Ricardo Zielinsky's side recovered from last weekend's trail against Boca Juniors in the Argentine league quickly and played with awareness taking notes of which were Everton's weaknesses from first leg. One of them being the high pressure, the key for tonight's Estudiantes' victory.

With this in mind, the locals use the entire team to build up an irrepressible pressure. Thanks to this strategy, Estudiantes achieved the first and only goal of the match at the 33rd minute, after centre-back Agustín Rogel crossed the midfield circle to bother the Everton's attempt to get out of the danger zone. Rogel stealed the ball and started to run towards the area where he developed an astonishing shot that was impossible to stop for the goalkeeper Fernando de Paul.

The rest of the game was more or less the same. Everton tried to push but its attacking was in its best tonight. Estudiantes held the score to two goal up (they had also won 1-0 in Chile for the first leg) with a great ball managing and obtain a huge win that will allow them to be in the next Copa Libertadores group stage.

Estudiantes is still undefeated at home playing elimination stages in the history of Copa Libertadores (21 wins and 2 draws).

The team from La Plata will join Colon, Boca Juniors, River Plate, Talleres and Velez Sarsfield as the 6th Argentine club in this year's group stage.