River Plate 1-0 Boca Juniors - Rafael Santos Borre Buries Penalty To Give Hosts Early Lead October 2, 2019 02:46 1:49 min A VAR review awarded a penalty to River Plate and Rafael Santos Borre converted to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute of the Copa Libertadores semifinal first leg. Copa Libertadores video Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights VAR River Plate Boca Juniors Rafael Santos Borre