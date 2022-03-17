Recalde scores and gives Olimpia hope against Fluminense March 17, 2022 02:08 1:00 min Jorge Recalde scores and tries to save Olimpia in the decisive match.Olimpia 1 vs Fluminense 0 Copa Libertadores Fluminense Olimpia -Latest Videos 1:00 min Recalde's goal brings Olimpia to life 9:07 min River win the Uruguayan duel and qualify 7:29 min Estudiantes win after a centre-back golazo 1:02 min Man Utd must rally – Maguire 0:33 min Conte inspired Juve - Chiellini 0:59 min Conte defends Son amid fitness talk 0:30 min Madrid make $1.09m Ukrainian pledge 1:08 min Klopp accepts players will leave 0:55 min Rumors: Salah to leave on a free? 7:44 min Melgar are off to the Group Stage!