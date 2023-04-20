Racing won against a spirited Aucas (3-2) to remain unbeaten in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

Maximiliano Rodríguez and Juan Ignacio Nardoni combined for two goals within a span of five minutes, a moment where everything seemed enough to secure the victory comfortably.

Despite Racing's lead, the Ecuadorian team managed to equalize at El Cilindro through goals from Erick Castillo (48') and Luis Cangá (56').

In the end, an own goal by Wilker Ángel allowed the Argentine team to secure their second victory in the continental competition, where they lead Group A with six points.