Racing ended up drawing (1-1) against Flamengo with a great free-kick goal by Nicolás Oroz, to stay on top of their group in the Copa Libertadores.

At minute 45'+3, Gabriel Barbosa appeared to score the opening goal and become the seventh footballer to reach 30 goals in the entire history of the continental competition.

And it was not until the 73rd minute when Nicolás Oroz took advantage of a foul to send the ball into the net, scoring his first goal in the Copa Libertadores.

During the fourth matchday of the Group A in the continental competition, Racing will visit Aucas on May 23rd, while Flamengo will travel to Chile the next day to face Ñublense.