Peñarol's formula of winning his most recent matches by one goal didn't work tonight and this Tuesday he was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores by drawing 0-0 with Cerro Porteño in the fifth matchday of the group stage.

In the match corresponding to Group G played at the Champion of the Century stadium in Montevideo, the locals missed a great opportunity when Pablo Ceppelini missed a penalty and stayed at the bottom of the table with four points.

Cerro Porteño, on the other side, rescued a great result that left them as first place of the group with eight points, one more than those accumulated by the Argentine Colón and three more than those that the Paraguayan Olimpia have.