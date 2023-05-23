In a high-stakes Copa Libertadores clash, Atletico Mineiro staged a remarkable comeback, fueled by Paulinho's exceptional brace, to secure a thrilling 2-1 win against Athletico Paranaense. Falling behind early in the second half, Atletico Mineiro displayed immense character to overturn the deficit. The decisive winning goal came in the 87th minute, leaving spectators in awe of the team's fighting spirit and determination. With this result, Paranaense maintain their lead in Group G with 7 points, closely followed by Atletico Mineiro with 6 points.