Palmeiras played against Emelec today in the Copa Libertadores.

The first 45 minutes of the game were action-less. No team could get past the opposing goalkeeper.

It ended 0-0 after the whistle from the referee that marks half-time.

Both teams kept on trying to get the win until Palmeiras scored a great goal in the 74th minute to make it 1-0.

The game finished 1-0 in favor of Palmeiras.