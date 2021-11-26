Copa Libertadores defending champions Palmeiras is looking for its third trophy and to keep the dominance of Brazilian clubs at the tournament, which also includes the finalists of the second-tier Copa Sudamericana, won by Athletico this week.

This year marks the first time all four finalists of both Copas have come from the same country.

The defending champions have lost once in the tournament.

Their top scorer is striker Rony, with six, but the team's biggest strength is its defense.

Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira is the first European to reach the final twice.