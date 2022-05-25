Palmeiras, current two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores, beat Venezuelan Deportivo Táchira 4-1, sending them to the Copa Sudamericana K.O. Rounds, and closed a perfect group stage, achieving several historical records.

The team led by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, classified early to the round of 16 as first in Group A, had nothing at stake, but showed once again that they are determined to win their third consecutive title.

Palmeiras haven't lost in the top continental competition for more than a year and tonight they increased their unbeaten streak to 14 games.