The fixture between Palmeiras and Independiente Petrolero started off with an early goal from the Bolivians in the 6th minute that opened the score for the game. It was only after 30 minutes that Palmeiras, Ze Rafael, put it behind the net in the 41st minute to equalize the game.

Rafael Navarro took the matter into his own hands and scored 4 goals to destroy the hopes of the opponent team. Unfortunately, it didn’t end there. The Brazilians still managed to score 3 goals after the poker from Navarro. The game, after an intense beating, ended 8-1 in favor of Palmeiras who are now top of their group with 6 points.