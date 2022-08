Terrific second leg of the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals between Palmeiras and Atletico Mineiro.

Danilo received a red card after a dangerous entry in the 30th minute.

The first half ended godlessly.

Gustavo Scarpa received a red card in the 82nd minute and left Palmeiras with 9 players.

The game came to an end and there was a penalty shootout to decide the winner.

Palmeiras won the penalty shootout and advance to the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores.