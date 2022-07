Palmeiras demolished Cerro Porteño in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16.

The first goal happened in the 37th minute after Cerro Porteño scored an own goal.

The second half was more entertaining.

Tony scored the second for Palmeiras in the 73rd minute and only 2 minutes after, Breno scored the third.

3 minutes later, Gustavo Gomez scored a great header to make it 4.

Finally, Rony scored the fifth in the 83rd minute.