Olimpia beat Fluminense 2-0 as part of the second leg of Phase 3 of the Copa Libertadores 2022.

The match took place at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium, which witnessed a great feat by the 'Decano', who leveled the series over 89 minutes, with goals from Jorge Recalde and Guillermo Paiva.

The Paraguayan cast had lost the first leg 3-1 a week ago in Brazil, but after winning today at home, they forced a penalty shootout, where they defeated Fluminense 4-1 and advanced to the Group Stage of the tournament.