Libertad played The Strongest today in Paraguay.

The locals took the lead with a brilliant header scored in the 25th minute.

The Strongest equalized in the 41st minute, minutes before entering the break.

Libertad got a penalty and scored it perfectly in the 55th minute to go into an advantage.

The locals extended their lead to a 3-0.

The strongest equalized after Libertad scored an own goal.

Lastly, William Mendieta scored a late goal in the 89th minute.

The game finished 4-1.