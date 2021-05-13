La U Snap Losing Streak Against Defensa y Justicia May 13, 2021 04:16 8:05 min Braian Romero deprived Universitario de Deportes of a first win in Group A as the Copa Sudamericana champions picked up a point in Peru. Copa Libertadores Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Defensa y Justicia Universitario -Latest Videos 10:32 min Rosario Central Find Winner Against San Lorenzo 8:05 min La U Snap Losing Streak Against Defensa y Justicia 8:06 min Fluminense Find Winner Against Santa Fe 8:36 min Aquino Goal Gives Cerro Porteño Win Over La Guaira 1:10 min Vecchio Scores To Give Rosario Central Lead 0:58 min Own Goal From Gattoni Provides Central Equalizer 8:00 min River Muster Last-Gasp Draw In Barranquilla 0:39 min Simeone: We Need Rest After 'Very Tough' Season 0:43 min Avilla Scores Own Goal For Rosario Central 2:35 min Xavi Renews With Al-Sadd To End Barca Speculation