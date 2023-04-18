Flamengo, Brazil's most popular club and current Copa Libertadores champion, announced on Friday that Argentine Jorge Sampaoli would be their new coach, taking the place of Portuguese Vítor Pereira, who was dismissed on Tuesday after the team's elimination from three major competitions.

Flamengo "announces that it has signed an agreement with coach Jorge Sampaoli to lead the professional football team until December 31, 2024," stated a brief note released by the current Copa do Brasil champion on their social media channels.

Sampaoli, who previously coached Brazilian clubs Santos (2019) and Atlético Mineiro (2020), is expected in Rio de Janeiro this weekend after resolving outstanding issues regarding the termination of his contract with Spanish side Sevilla.

Sampaoli began his coaching career in 2011 as the head coach of Universidad de Chile, with whom he won the Copa Sudamericana.

In 2012, he took charge of the Chilean national team and won the country's first Copa América in 2015. His first opportunity in European football came in 2016 with Sevilla, which he quickly left to take over as Argentina's head coach.

His success with Santos and Mineiro in Brazil allowed him to return to Europe, first as the head coach of French side Olympique de Marseille, and later as Sevilla's coach, where he worked for only six months before being dismissed due to the threat of the Spanish club being relegated.

Sampaoli was the choice of Flamengo's board after failed negotiations to bring back Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Brazilian team, who led the club to Copa Libertadores, league, and Copa do Brasil titles between 2019 and 2020.

The dismissed Vítor Pereira joined Flamengo last December following the controversial sacking of Dorival Júnior, an experienced Brazilian coach who had revitalized a star-studded team and led them to win the Copa do Brasil and Copa Libertadores last year.

However, Pereira failed to impress. His Flamengo side faltered in the FIFA Club World Cup, missing out on a desired final against Real Madrid after losing in the semi-finals to Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal. They also lost the Recopa Sudamericana final to Ecuador's Independiente Del Valle, tasted defeat against Palmeiras in the Supercopa do Brasil, and failed in the Campeonato Carioca, suffering a 4-1 thrashing by Fluminense in the decisive match last Sunday.