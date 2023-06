Deportivo Independiente Medellín savors the qualification to the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores after defeating Metropolitanos (0-1) in the fifth of the six matchdays of the group stage of the tournament.

Under the guidance of Juan Sebastián Botero, they emerged victorious from the Olympic Stadium of the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) in Caracas, thanks to the goal scored by Emerson Batalla shortly after the start of the second half of the match