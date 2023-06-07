Hulk propelled Atlético Mineiro to a crucial victory against Alianza Lima on Matchday 5 of the Copa Libertadores group stage. With a solitary goal, Hulk's powerful performance not only secured three points for his team but also eliminated the Peruvian side from the competition. Atlético Mineiro now find themselves in a promising position, sitting second in the group with 9 points, just behind Paranaense who lead with 10 points. This victory brings them closer to securing a coveted spot in the Round of 16.