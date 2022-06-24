It’s that time of the year, when the star teams of South America face off against one another in a series of epic battles, all in the hopes of achieving Eternal Glory by winning the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Of the 32 teams who played in the group stage, half will continue onto the knockout stage of the competition, representing five countries: six from Brazil, six from Argentina, two from Paraguay, one from Colombia and one from Ecuador. The first leg for the round of 16 is slated for June 28 - 30, and the second for July 5 - 7.

Out of all the teams, there’s no question as to who poses the biggest threat: Palmeiras. As the current title holder, Palmeiras have, if possible, only improved their game since last year. They were the only team to win all the games in the group stage, scoring 25 goals as the strongest attack and conceding three goals as the strongest defense.

Fans will want to pay particular attention to the Corinthians vs. Boca Juniors match, coming up on June 28. When Corinthians played Boca Juniors during the group stage, the match ended with a Corinthians win at home and a draw away. Quite unexpectedly, these two highly skilled teams had to fight hard to pass the group stage, and might prove evenly matched due to both their talents and their shortcomings. There was a real possibility that the Boca Juniors wouldn’t even pass the group stages for the first time since 1994, but as luck would have it, they ended up moving on because Corinthians drew with the already eliminated Always Ready.

Regardless, Copa Libertadores 2022 is likely to be dominated by either Brazil or Argentina. Each country has six teams entering the final stage, with Argentina already set up to have their own quarterfinal. But one step at a time…

Who will be successful in the next stage of their journey to Eternal Glory? Find out when you tune into the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 LIVE on beIN SPORTS!