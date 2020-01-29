Highlights: Universitario Qualifies To Second Round of Copa Libertadores January 29, 2020 03:28 3:54 min Federico Alonso scored the only goal of the game to help Universitario beat Carabobo in the first stage of the Copa Libertadores and advance to the second stage to take on Cerro Porteño. Copa Libertadores Highlights Venezuela Peru Universitario Carabobo -Latest Videos 0:39 min Universitario Takes The Lead From Alonso 3:27 min Magisterial: What Needs to Change at Atleti? 0:58 min Rapinoe Pays Homage to Kobe and Gigi Bryant 3:02 min St Etienne Compound Monaco's Misery 7:32 min Rennes Top Angers In Coupe De France Thriller 0:49 min Bouanga Scores ASSE Opener Against Monaco 1:55 min Weekend Winners: Who's to Blame for Barca's Loss 25:09 min Sports Burst - Rodrigo To The Rescue? 1:27 min Krakauer Slams Barca's "Keyboard Warriors" 1:05 min Report: Aston Villa Launch Sturridge Bid