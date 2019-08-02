Andre scored twice as Gremio eased into the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals with a 3-0 victory over Libertad.
A first-half brace from Andre led the way for Gremio, who set up an all-Brazilian quarter-final against Palmeiras courtesy of Thursday's 5-0 aggregate success.
Three-time champions Gremio, who reached the semi-finals last year, carried a 2-0 advantage into the return fixture away to Paraguayan side Libertad.
🙌 The #Libertadores round of 16 has come to an end!— CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) August 2, 2019
Jean Pyerre strengthened Gremio's position when he opened the scoring on the night with a sixth-minute penalty following a handball inside the area.
Andre made it 2-0 for Gremio 14 minutes later by curling a low shot past Libertad goalkeeper Martin Silva from the edge of the box.
The result was put beyond doubt in first-half stoppage time when a deflected shot fell to the feet of Andre, who rounded Silva and scored from an acute angle.
Gremio and Brazilian champions Palmeiras will meet in the Libertadores quarter-finals later this month.