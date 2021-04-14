IDV Reach Copa Libertadores Group Stage at Gremio's Expense April 15, 2021 01:48 13:00 min Christian Ortiz scored twice to help the Ecuadorians advance to the Copa Libertadores group stage at the expense of the 2017 champions. Copa Libertadores Highlights CONMEBOL Highlights Gremio Independiente del Valle Christian Ortiz -Latest Videos 1:06 min Enciso Fires Libertad In Front Against Nacional 8:48 min Montevideo City Torque Advance To Group Stage 0:59 min Catarozzi Doubles Montevideo City Torque's Lead 13:00 min Ortiz Shines As IDV Progress Past Gremio 1:08 min Ortiz Extends IDV's Lead Over Gremio 0:40 min Ortiz Stunner Pulls IDV In Front Against Gremio 0:51 min Pyerre Swings IDV Tie in Gremio's Favor 0:53 min Zidane: Madrid Haven't Won Anything Yet 0:57 min Del Prete Opens Scoreline For Montevideo City 0:33 min Zorc: Dortmund Plan to Keep Haaland Next Season