Guarani Restore Parity Against Corinthians February 13, 2020 02:57 1:02 min Fernando Fernandez scores a direct free-kick in 53' to pull Club Guarani level, 2-2, with Corinthians in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualification tie. Copa Libertadores Corinthians Club Guarani