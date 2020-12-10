Gremio Get Last-Minute Goal To Settle For Draw Against Santos December 10, 2020 01:54 4:00 min Goals from Kaio Jorge and Diego Souza were enough to separate both Gremio and Santos to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores quarterfinals tie. Copa Libertadores Gremio Santos Kaio Jorge Diego Souza -Latest Videos 1:00 min Fabra Gets Own Goal To Make It 1-0 Internacional 5:31 min Defensa Y Justicia Score Three Past Bahia 4:00 min Gremio Score Late On To Get Draw Against Santos 0:45 min Diego Souza Scores Last-Minute Penalty For Gremio 1:00 min Kaio Jorge Gives Santos 1-0 Lead Over Gremio 1:02 min Neymar Reaches UCL Scoring Landmark 1:02 min Neymar: Leaving PSG "Does Not Cross My Mind" 0:58 min Mbappe Breaks Messi's UCL Scoring Record 0:43 min Report: Bayern Munich Ready To Pounce For De Jong 0:58 min Benfica Coach Calls Anti-Racism "Fasshionable"