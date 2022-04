Tonight Fortaleza FC marked their Copa Libertadores debut with a loss against former Chilean winners, Colo Colo. The Chilean's had the advantage in the first 70th minute, until Fortaleza closed the gap to one goal.

Juan Lucero opened the score in the 38th minute with an assist from Gabriel Costa. It only took Colo Colo 4 minutes into the second half to score the second one. Renato Kayser scored the goal for Fortaleza, but they couldn't reach the second one.