The Brazilians versus the Peruvians was tonight’s game in Brazil between Fortaleza and Alianza Lima. Either of the teams were unable to produce a single shot on target in the first minutes of the game, with zero action, but only both teams were eager to score at least one.

Both teams went into the break to a 0-0 in a slow and actionless first half.

It wasn’t until the second half that Fortaleza was able to score a goal after a few tries in Brazil.

Alianza didn’t back down and equalized the score in the 70th minute of the game.

In the end, the Brazilians wanted the win more and were able to score in the closing minutes to take the 3 points with them