Fluminense managed to beat Millonarios in Bogotá after a crazy turn of events that led the Brazilian team to reach a huge result in the first leg of the second phase of Copa Libertadores. Millonarios' right-wing Eduardo Sosa scored the first goal of the match in the 7th minute, but was sent off twelve minutes later.

Fluminense took advantage and, with two minutes remaining in the first half, David Braz sealed the equalizer, while Argentine striker Germán Cano scored the winning goal in the 77th minute. Flu reached their eighth consecutive victory after a great streak in the Guanabara Cup.